Letters to the Editor: ‘No Kings’ protests prove that plenty of Americans won’t ‘play possum’

To the editor: Having participated in one “No Kings” protest and watched news about scores of others coast to coast, I couldn’t help but think about what James Carville said a few months ago ( “Protest is patriotic.’ ‘No Kings’ demonstrations across L.A. against ICE sweeps, Trump presidency,” June 14). In a nutshell, he urged Democrats to remain silent while Trump and the GOP implode, saying they should “play possum” for now.

While there may have been some logic behind Carville’s theory, I’m grateful that hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Americans finally decided silence no longer is an option. After Saturday’s protests, I think it’s safe to say it truly is game on now for Democrats heading into the 2026 election season. Clearly, we have the messages that will motivate the faithful to flip the House and Senate.

As smart and talented as Carville is, I hope he changes his tune.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: I’m a wheelchair-bound 85-year-old great-grandfather, and I am one of the “animals” in the “vicious and angry mob” who took part in one of the thousands of “No Kings” protests across the nation on June 14. Did I mention that our constitutionally protected protests were peaceful?

Advertisement

In addition to the above epithets, the man who would be king has called L.A. protesters an “insurrectionist mob,” anarchists and “people that hate our country.” And King Donald didn’t stop at mere name-calling; he has also called for some (those who were burning American flags) to serve jail time .

Contrary to your wishes, King Donald, we who took to the streets are the real patriots, protesting your unconstitutional overreach. And if there is still justice in America, it will be you serving jail time.

Robert Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes

..

To the editor: I can’t imagine that your reporter was at the same “No Kings” protest that I attended in Huntington Beach. Yes, there were MAGA Trump supporters there but, though very visible, they were far outnumbered by the anti-Trump “No Kings” protesters. In addition, there were “No Kings” rallies in other parts of Huntington Beach, which was not mentioned in the article.

Advertisement

For Huntington Beach, which, as the article says, “is a Republican stronghold” and is also often a site for MAGA rallies, the overwhelming predominance of anti-Trump protesters on Saturday is an important fact that your reporting not only missed, but misrepresented. Knowing the truth could give some of us in Huntington Beach, mortified by being identified with the MAGA extremists, hope and inspiration.

Hildy Meyers, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: People in America have been demanding for years that the government close our borders and remove illegal immigrants. We have a president that is doing precisely that, yet on June 14, the streets were filled with protesters shouting, “No more kings.” Be mindful that some of our biggest allies have governments with sitting kings.

Kim Righetti, Upland

