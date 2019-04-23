The Crowd: National Charity League Juniors cement commitment to giving early in life

In decades past such a display of style, privilege and social maneuvering had no purpose other than to simply be a part of the chosen crowd. Today, it is different. Different in a much more positive way. Today, the privilege comes with a call to find purpose. That purpose is a connection to community service. The essence of the message of NCL Juniors is to create a bond between generations passing on the ideal of noblesse oblige, meaning privilege comes with duty, an obligation to serve, to give back, to make one’s community a better place to live for all.