Kings Road in Newport Beach would benefit from a homeowners association

One might think that the city would have become more directly involved in protecting views and the bluffs. Private views are not in their purview but public views are. And the city does have height standards. But what has been affecting the symmetry of Kings Road and other Newport Beach neighborhoods the most is the city’s granting of building variances to excess. Many of the variances they have been granting in recent years are “luxury” rather than “hardship” variances. And building standards due to variances are being challenged to the extent that HOAs no longer have the power they once had.