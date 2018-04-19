Luxury theater and entertainment venue the Lot to open at Fashion Island

The Lot, a luxury entertainment venue that operates two popular movie theaters in San Diego County, is bringing its brand of premium cinema to Newport Beach.
Carlos Wellman, founding partner and co-owner, said it will open its third location on April 26 at the former Island Cinema in Fashion Island, which shut down in September 2017.
The Lot has spent nearly eight months transforming the property into a seven auditorium, 448-seat movie house where patrons will be able to order drinks and gourmet food from plush, reclining seats wired with waiter call buttons.
Consumers will pay extra for the experience, with ticket prices ranging from $15 to $17.
"It's more than just a movie theater," Wellman said Wednesday afternoon as crews added finishing touches to the space. "The Lot involves all community in all social aspects."
The lobby features an open floor plan with different settings, including an indoor-outdoor cafe, dining area, outdoor patio and social bar. Dining menus offer wine, cocktails, house-made desserts, locally roasted coffees, orange juice squeezed on site and seven popcorn varieties.
Customers can grab a morning coffee, eat a full dinner or see the latest Hollywood movie.
The Lot will also play host to special events with local partners including the Newport Beach Film Festival, which runs from Thursday to May 3.
The Lot is at Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach. For more information, visit shopfashionisland.com.
