Costa Mesa police and fire officials to commemorate 9/11 on 16th anniversary Monday

Costa Mesa police and fire officials will gather at the city’s six fire stations Monday to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and near Shanksville, Pa.

“Sept. 11 is an important time for all of us to come together to reflect, honor and pay a special tribute to our brothers and sisters in the uniformed services and all of the innocent victims who lost their lives on 9/11,” Fire Chief Dan Stefano said in a statement. “We will always remember.”

Participants will gather in front of each fire station between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. for shared reflection. The gathering is open to the public.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN