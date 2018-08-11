Newport may expand the reach of 'granny flats'

Planning staff said the 5,000-square-foot minimum lot size requirement would mean the units still would be generally prohibited in the waterfront neighborhoods that typically have both a high concentration of duplex and multifamily zoning and a dearth of on-street parking, such as the Balboa Peninsula, Balboa Island and Corona del Mar. Lots in those neighborhoods are typically smaller than 5,000 square feet. Only those larger than 5,000 square feet could have an accessory unit.