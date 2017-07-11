2 Costa Mesa residents displaced after car crashes into their apartment

Two Costa Mesa residents were displaced after a car crashed into their apartment Tuesday, causing significant damage, authorities said.

Costa Mesa fire officials were called to the Sus Casitas Apartments at 2110 Newport Blvd. at about 10 a.m. after receiving a report that a car had crashed into one of the units, fire Capt. Chris Coates said.

No people were in the apartment at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials found a cat inside the apartment and put it in a closet so it wouldn’t run away. It was uninjured.

Officials couldn’t find a second cat that lives in the apartment, Coates said.

The woman driving the car told authorities that when she started the vehicle to leave, the gas pedal stuck and sent her forward into the building, Coates said.

The damage to the apartment caused city building officials to red-tag it as uninhabitable until repairs can be made.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN