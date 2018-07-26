Fight over Newport Beach ballot arguments escalates to lawsuit

Former Mayors Keith Curry, Rush Hill and Mike Henn and former Mayor Pro Tem Jean Watt wrote a statement against an as-yet-unnamed measure slated for the November ballot that will ask voters to approve an amendment to Newport’s city charter to require 55% voter approval whenever the City Council wants to spend at least $50 million on capital projects using a financing method known as certificates of participation, or COP. They submitted their statement for publication in an informational pamphlet that the city and the Orange County registrar of voters office will distribute in print and electronic formats in advance of the election.