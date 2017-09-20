Around Town: Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure comes to Fashion Island on Sunday

The 26th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure takes place Sunday in Newport Beach at Fashion Island.

The event will feature more than 18,000 runners raising money toward this year’s $2-million goal for breast cancer research. It includes a wellness expo, 5k run/walk, kids’ run and breast cancer survivor tribute.

For more information, visit komenoc.org/race.

Laguna Beach art scene to be discussed at LOCA meeting

The public is invited to Laguna Outreach for Community Arts Arts Education’s membership meeting and brunch on Sunday at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival grounds in Laguna Beach.

Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl will discuss the latest developments with the city’s Cultural Arts Plan, a guide designed to enhance the city’s artistic image.

Poeschl will outline how the plan is being implemented with action-oriented research and strategy, and how the community can play its part.

At the meeting LOCA will also introduce its schedule of art classes, lectures and workshops.

To round out the event there will be opportunity drawings and sales of jewelry, crafts, hand-decorated shirts, and hand-printed tote bags.

The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at 935 Laguna Canyon Road.

Admission is free to new and renewing members, and $20 per guest. For more information, visit locaarts.org or call (949) 363-4700.

Newport trail being repaired

Orange County Public Works contractors are improving the pavement on the multiuse Bayview Trail along Upper Newport Bay.

Workers have been on the trail since Monday sealing cracks, grinding and paving more than 3,700 square yards of asphalt, applying a protective coat (“slurry seal”) to an area of more than 18,000 square yards, striping and stenciling. Work is expected to last through Sept. 29. The trail will be closed while work is underway.

Newport Beach Historical Society celebrating 50 years

The Newport Beach Historical Society invites supporters to a foodie fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The Newport Beach Taste of History will kick off a yearlong 50th anniversary fundraising celebration for the historical society by bringing together more than 15 old-time local favorites at the Balboa Pavilion, 400 Main St.

Participating eateries include Harborside Restaurant, Il Farro Café, Royal Thai Cuisine, Ruby's Diner, The Blue Beet, The Bungalow, The Cannery Seafood of the Pacific, The Crab Cooker, The Alley, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Village Inn and Woody’s Wharf. The program will feature presentations from members of the pioneering McFadden family, live entertainment by The M Street Band, raffle drawings and more.

Admission is $50. Visit nbhs.eventbrite.com for ticket information.

Costa Mesa Women’s Club to host fundraiser

The Costa Mesa Women’s Club is hosting a bunco night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Clubhouse, 610 W. 18th St., Costa Mesa.

Admission is $5. Winners receive cash prizes.

The event is open to all women. Refreshments will be provided.

UC Irvine gets high ranking from U.S. News & World Report

UC Irvine ranked ninth among public universities in the annual Best Colleges list released earlier this month by U.S. News & World Report.

This is the third consecutive year the university has secured the No. 9 spot in the publication’s rankings. This year, UCI was listed as tied with UC San Diego and the University of Florida.

Among all universities nationwide, both public and private, UCI ranked 42nd.

“Once again, we are delighted that UCI is deservedly recognized as one of the finest public universities in the U.S.,” Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “We are especially proud that UCI provides world-class opportunities to those who traditionally have not had access to higher education, as more than half of our undergraduates are first-generation students.”

Costa Mesa gets ratings boost from Standard & Poor’s

Standard & Poor’s recently boosted the city of Costa Mesa’s credit rating from AA to AA+, “the highest possible rating issued by the financial services company for this type of financing,” according to a city news release.

The increased rating is indicative of the city’s economic strength and sound financial management and budgetary policies, the release states, and will also help secure the best rate possible for the sale of bonds that will be used for the ongoing makeover of Lions Park.

“This is great news for the city and this AA+ rating assures the taxpayers of Costa Mesa that we will be able to complete the Lions Park projects with lower financing costs,” Mayor Katrina Foley said in a statement Tuesday. “Congratulations to the current and former city councils, city staff and the Finance and Pension Advisory Committee for the prudent fiscal policies and management that helped us achieve this accomplishment.”

Pooches to catch waves in H.B.

A plethora of pooches will hang 10 in Huntington Beach this weekend during the McKenna Subaru Surf City Surf Dog competition.

The slobbery shred-off starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Dog Beach, 100 Goldenwest St., with the finals scheduled at 1:30 p.m.

The competition is one of a series of canine-themed events happening in Huntington over the weekend. For more information, visit surfdogevents.com.

Floral show coming to South Coast Plaza Village

“Fascination of Orchids” — a floral show and sale featuring an assortment of orchids from growers all around the world — will sprout up in South Coast Plaza Village this weekend.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on vendors and exhibitors, or for a detailed schedule, visit southcoastplaza.com/calendar/event/fascination-of-orchids.