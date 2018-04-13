Around Town: Moto-Surf event features personal watercraft racing in Huntington Beach

The Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf and Freeride Exhibition is coming to the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing personal watercraft racing sanctioned by the International Jet Sports Boating Assn.
The "surf racing," billed as "motoX" on the water, will feature riders vying for cash and prizes. The event also will include an exhibition of acrobatic tricks on the water.
The event is free and open to the public. Practices start at 9 a.m. both days, with racing beginning at 10 a.m.
For the full schedule of events, visit rpmracingent.com/#2678.
Free document shredding events set for Saturday
Free document shredding events are planned for Saturday in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach.
From 9 to 11 a.m., visitors with up to three boxes or bags full of documents can take them to L3 Real Estate at 1503 South Coast Drive in Costa Mesa.
For more information, call (714) 241-4532.
Also starting at 9 a.m., shredding will be provided at the Senior Center at Central Park at 18041 Goldenwest St. in Huntington Beach.
For more information, call (714) 536-5600.
Doggy Dash 5K/10K will benefit pet cancer research
Dogs can join their owners in the Doggy Dash Cause for Paws, a 5K and 10K run/walk to benefit pet cancer research and awareness, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Huntington State Beach, 22301 Pacific Coast Hwy.
Registration is $40 to $43. Net proceeds will go the Animal Cancer Foundation, and a donation also will be made to Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue, organizers say.
To sign up, visit doggydashinfo.com/participate.
Newport park hosts Spring Festival for special-needs kids
Friendship Circle will hold a Spring Festival on Sunday for Orange County children with special needs and their families.
The event, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bonita Creek Park at 3010 La Vida in Newport Beach, will give caregivers a chance to find out about the free year-round recreation programs that Friendship Circle offers to children with special needs.
It also will pair children with a trained teenage "buddy" and feature a bubble show and playtime presented by Bubblemania, plus carnival games, face painting and more. Drinks and an edible art project will be provided.
To register or for more information, email Helen Cohen at Helen@FriendshipOC.org. For more information about Friendship Circle, visit FriendshipOC.org or call (949) 721-9800.
Newport Beach Film Festival seeks volunteers
The 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival is looking for volunteers to help with guest and media relations, merchandise sales, theater ushering, event production and office reception.
This year's festival runs April 26 through May 3. The nonprofit organization typically has help from more than 400 volunteers.
For more information or to apply, visit NewportBeachFilmFest.com/volunteer.
Art walk scheduled at Heisler Park in Laguna
A free walking tour of Laguna Beach's oceanfront Heisler Park will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Local architect Donna Ballard will discuss the park's sculptures and art benches.
The event, presented by LOCA Arts Education, will begin at the park amphitheater, 307 Cliff Drive.
For more information, call (949) 363-4700.
GEMfest event to offer inspiration to middle school girls
GEMfest, a day of events for Orange County middle school girls, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 28 at Sage Hill School in Newport Coast.
The program, presented by the Girls Empowerment Movement, will include panels on careers in entrepreneurship and science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, and workshops about body image, public speaking and coding, plus other activities.
Wende Zomnir, co-founder of Urban Decay Cosmetics, and Sage Hill alumna Courtney Conlogue, who is ranked second in the Women's Surf League, will be the keynote speakers.
Admission is $12. For tickets and more information, visit gemfestoc.com.