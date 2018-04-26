Around Town: Taste of Huntington Beach is on the menu Sunday

The 18th annual Taste of Huntington Beach will bring food from local restaurants and drinks from wineries and breweries to the Huntington Beach Central Park Sports Complex from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
There also will be entertainment from the local Ramsey Brothers Band and an appearance by celebrity chef Bruno Serato, a Huntington Beach resident.
The event is a fundraiser for the Huntington Beach Children's Library.
The sports complex is at 7111 Talbert Ave. Admission is $60 to $90.
For tickets and more information, visit tastehb.com.
Hot rod show coming to Old World In H.B.
The Aces Hot Rod Resurrection Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave.
The event, presented by the Aces Car Club, will feature pre-1965 hot rods and other vintage vehicles.
Spectator admission is free. To display at the show costs $20 per vehicle.
For more information, visit acescarclub.com or call (949) 547-7269.
H.B. mayor’s town hall to address state incarceration rates
Huntington Beach Mayor Mike Posey will hold a town hall meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Library Theater at 7111 Talbert Ave.
The meeting will discuss the local effects of decreased statewide incarceration rates, focusing specifically on Propositions 47 and 57 and Assembly Bill 109.
State Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach), Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes and Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy are scheduled to attend.
For more information, call (714) 536-5202 or email antonia.graham@surfcity-hb.org.
Costa Mesa Sanitary District offers tour of OCC Recycling Center
The Costa Mesa Sanitary District's Citizens Environmental Protection Academy will offer a free tour of the Orange Coast College Recycling Center from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 290 Paularino Ave., Costa Mesa.
The program also will feature speakers from the district's staff, consulting firm EEC Environmental and waste disposal company CR&R Environmental Services.
To RSVP, call (949) 645-8400. For more information, visit costamesachamber.com/events/details/citizens-environmental-protection-academy-3529.
Applications open for H.B. Citizens Academy
Applications are being accepted for Huntington Beach's Citizens Academy, a 10-week program in which residents can learn about city operations.
Participants will meet with department heads, City Council members and staff. There also will be tours of city facilities and a discussion of plans for the city.
Applications are due Monday and the free program begins May 15.
For more information, call (714) 536-5265.
Laguna Beach Garden Club offers tour of 11 gardens
The Laguna Beach Garden Club will present a walking tour of 11 gardens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4.
In addition to the tour, there will be margaritas in honor of Cinco de Mayo and raffles at 415 Forest Ave.
For tickets and tour details, visit lagunabeachgardenclub.org.
Top of the World Elementary receives Green Achiever award
Top of the World Elementary School in Laguna Beach received a Green Achiever award, the most prominent commendation given to a school that has been nominated for a national Green Ribbon award.
"This recognition speaks to our commitment to developing environmentally and socially conscious students by providing opportunities for them to make positive impacts on the local and global community," Laguna Beach Unified School District Supt. Jason Viloria said in a statement. "Top of the World Elementary has been providing robust and innovative education for students since its inception 50 years ago."
The California Department of Education presented the certificate to the school during a ceremony Monday that recognized more than 30 public schools as California Green Ribbon schools.
Sherman Library & Gardens seeks horticultural intern
Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar is seeking a high school intern to join a horticultural team for the summer.
The internship — slated to run from July 9 to Aug. 24 — will involve working alongside horticultural staff, hands-on learning experiences and field trips to other botanic gardens.
The intern is expected to work 20 to 30 hours per week for $15.50 an hour, though the schedule is negotiable.
Applicants must be students entering their junior or senior year with a 2.5 or higher grade-point average.
Applications are due May 19. For more information, visit slgardens.org/high-school-internship-2018.