Around Town: Arts and Science Family Festival set for Saturday

Free entertainment and hands-on activities will be available to all ages at the first Beckman Arts and Science Family Festival on Saturday in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
The event, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will include performances by Doktor Kaboom, Aman Dance, Phantom Projects Theatre Group, Dino Encounters and the MoonRays.
The event is presented by the Segerstrom Center and the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation.
The center is at 600 Town Center Drive.
Doktor Kaboom also will perform his one-man science variety show at 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Samueli Theater as part of the Segerstrom Center’s Family Series. Tickets are $20.
For more information about the Arts and Science Family Festival and the Family Series, visit SCFTA.org.
Spyglass Hill Picnic aims to connect residents of Newport community
The sixth annual Spyglass Hill Picnic is set for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Newport Beach.
The event at Spyglass Hill Park is for residents of the Spyglass Hill community and is intended to encourage neighborhood fellowship. Activities will feature a food truck, music and games.
The picnic is sponsored by Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill, the Spyglass Hill Garden Club and View Magazine.
For more information, email spyglasspicnic@gmail.com or call (949) 721-0718.
Gala in Huntington Beach to benefit Epilepsy Foundation
The Epilepsy Foundation will hold its second annual Orange County Care & Cure Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach.
The fundraiser — which will honor Julian Gangolli, president of North America Greenwich Biosciences — will fund the training of a new pediatric epilepsy specialist at Children’s Hospital of Orange County.
“The Care & Cure gala is an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of children with epilepsy and their families in the greater Orange County region,” said Megan Davis, Orange County programs and development manager for the Epilepsy Foundation. “Each donation helps to ensure that children with epilepsy receive the specialty care that they need and deserve.”
Tickets are $350. The resort is at 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy.
For tickets or more information, visit occareandcure.org.
Newport Sea Base offers rowing classes for beginners
Newport Sea Base is offering beginning rowing classes the next three Sundays in Newport Harbor.
The classes will cover basic skills, terminology and care of equipment.
The sessions will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 16, 23 and 30 at 1931 W. Coast Hwy., Newport Beach.
The cost is $150. To sign up, visit newportseabase.org/sign-up.
Huntington Beach Scrabble Club hosts championship tournament
Huntington Beach’s Scrabble Club No. 34 will hold its annual championship tournament this month, with eight games over two Tuesdays, Sept. 18 and 25.
The competition will begin at 1 p.m. both days at the IHOP restaurant at 18782 Beach Blvd. Newcomers are welcome.
The tournament will be divided into three divisions depending on skill level. Winners in each division will receive a $50 IHOP gift certificate.
The entry fee is $5. To join, contact club director David Poder at (714) 642-5604.
Menu revealed for Chef-Off senior fundraiser
The dishes to be prepared at Palm Island Senior Apartments’ annual Chef-Off on Wednesday have been revealed.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Palm Island, 11300 Warner Ave., Fountain Valley.
Guests will be able to sample and vote for their favorites among four competing chefs from local senior-living properties.
The comfort food theme will include fried buttermilk chicken prepared by Merrill Gardens, grilled and seasoned flank steak from Sunrise Senior Living, chicken enchiladas from Westminster Terrace and country-fried steak by Emerald Court. Each dish will include a side and dessert.
Tickets are $20 and include 10 raffle tickets. Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Family Center in Huntington Beach.
For more information, contact Yasmin Kleinbart at (714) 593-1848 or ykleinbart@afscenter.org.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center gala raises $300,000
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach raised nearly $300,000 at its “Gala at Sea” fundraiser on Sunday at the Ranch in Laguna Beach, organizers said.
The center’s new chief executive, Peter Chang, discussed plans for the center’s expansion, including three additional rehabilitation pools for sick and injured sea animals, a water filtration and reclamation system, a necropsy lab and a 1,400-square-foot classroom.
Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade taking shape for 2019
The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has named Ed Hanke as president, Charles Quilter as vice president, Frank Daniel as secretary and Sandi Werthe as treasurer as it starts planning the 53rd parade set for March 2.
The 2019 parade theme is “Everyday Heroes.” Nominations are being taken from the public for grand marshal, Honored Patriot of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Artist of the Year and Athlete of the Year.
Nominations and biographies should be emailed to Werthe by Oct. 9 at shworthy@cox.net.
