Vintage Balboa Island homes to welcome visitors

Vintage Newport Beach will be on display Saturday with a tour of historic homes and other sites on Balboa Island.

The third annual home tour, put on by the Balboa Island Museum & Historical Society, highlights five houses, a 1934 wooden yacht, the museum’s home at 327 Marine Ave., and the Royal Hen restaurant, formerly Amelia’s, at 311 Marine Ave.

One of the homes, at 1810 S. Bay Front, was built in 1947 on the former site of the Balboa Yacht Club clubhouse.

The yacht, Phantom, is fresh off a winning appearance at the annual Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival, where it snagged the Harbormaster Trophy for best powerboat and the People’s Choice Award for cruisers over 40 feet. It will be docked along South Bay Front.

Addresses for the other homes – two on Crystal Avenue, one on North Bay Front and one on Ruby Avenue – will be available for tour attendees on Saturday. The self-guided tours run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for museum members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit balboaislandmuseum.org/ or call (949) 675-3952 for more information.

