Police seek man who tried to pay for Hawaiian barbecue with a fake $20 bill

A man who had a hankering for Hawaiian barbecue one evening last month is sought by Huntington Beach police on suspicion of trying to pay for his meal with a counterfeit bill.

Police said a man entered L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at 19692 Beach Blvd. at about 7:40 p.m. March 23, ordered dinner and tried to pay with a fake $20 bill.

A security camera at the restaurant captured footage of the man.

An employee who suspected the bill was fraudulent used a device to check it and confirmed it was fake.

The man asked for the bill back, and when the employee told him she was calling police, he left, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 960-8811.

