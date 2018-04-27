Biz News: Redwood West announces waterfront offices for sale in Newport Beach

Redwood West, a boutique real estate firm, announced the sale of 11-waterfront office condominiums at VUE Newport, 2240 Newport Blvd.
The location on Balboa Peninsula on the Newport harbor offers commercial space in a mixed-use development.
Hoag confronts youth mental issues with ASPIRE program
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian will step up its efforts to address youth mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, with After-School Program for Interventions and Resiliency Education (ASPIRE) program.
Founded in Northern California in 2010, the program is designed for youth between the ages of 13 and 17 and helps them develop and practice healthy behaviors and coping strategies.
For more information, visit hoag.org/aspire.
The Broken Yolk Cafe to open in Costa Mesa
The Broken Yolk Cafe plans to open a Costa Mesa location this summer.
The restaurant will occupy the shuttered space previously leased by Turnip Rose on Harbor Boulevard and serve breakfast, lunch and brunch.
The Broken Yolk Cafe also has locations in Orange, Mission Viejo and another to open in Cypress.
Real Estate Development Associates completes medical office campus
Real Estate Development Associates recently completed development of Newport Heights Medical Campus, a 59,978-square-foot center in Santa Ana Heights. The property is set to open in July.
Major tenants include UC Irvine Health, Starpoint Health, California Foot and Ankle Institute and Dr. Goretti Ho Taghva.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces #HAM4HAM lottery
"Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller and Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced a digital lottery for tickets that will begin with the show's first performance May 8 in Segerstrom Hall.
Forty orchestra tickets will be sold to every performance for $10. The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. May 6 for the May 8 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance. The musical runs through May 27.
For information, visit scfta.org.
Russo and Steele announce Newport Beach auction
Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions will return June 8-10 to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort for "The World's Most Exciting Collector Automobile Auction."
The auction will feature more than 400 collector cars. Gates open at 9 a.m. for previews. Auctions run daily from 11 a.m. till 7:30 p.m.
General admission is $20 Friday and Saturday and $10 Sunday. For information, visit russoandsteele.com.
Montage Laguna Beach names executive chef
Montage Laguna Beach announced the appointment of Jeffrey Walter as resort executive chef.
Walter has served as executive chef at resorts in San Diego and Las Vegas, most recently at Bellagio, for over 10 years. He will oversee all dining operations at Montage.
Redesigned Montblanc boutique reopens at South Coast Plaza
The redesigned Montblanc boutique at South Coast Plaza reopened in late March with 1,488-square-feet featuring pens, timepieces, leather goods and men's accessories and jewelry.
The boutique offers customization services and representatives for private shopping.
