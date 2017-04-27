Seagoers have a lot to see at Newport Boat Show

With the 44th annual Newport Boat Show in town, Lido Marina Village is the hub of all things marine.

If it floats your boat, it’s at the show, which opened Thursday and continues through Sunday.

On the practical side, there are vendors selling electronics, stateroom beds, water desalination units and flooring that is resistant to stains including red wine and fish blood.

For those looking for toys, booths showcase playthings like the Seabob, a sort of compact underwater personal watercraft that lets its user ride it like a German-engineered mechanical dolphin. There’s also Orange-based Pop Paddleboards, which offers inflatable and traditional rigid boards.

And, of course, there are the boats — about 200 of them, open and ready for visitors and, their exhibitors hope, buyers.

Show hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Guests with military ID get a $5 discount.

For more information, visit newportinwaterboatshow.co.

