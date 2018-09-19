Irvine-based company buys part of Boeing's Huntington Beach campus

An Irvine-based property management company has purchased part of Boeing Co.’s Huntington Beach campus, according to a city manager’s report released Tuesday evening.
Sares-Regis paid $72.8 million for 285,000 square feet of the Boeing property at 5301 Bolsa Ave., according to the report.
Sares-Regis’ communications director, Zoe Solsby, confirmed the purchase Tuesday but said the company couldn’t immediately announce its plans for the property because it doesn’t “really have anything nailed down.”
The city initially said in a city manager’s report in May that the “highly coveted” Boeing site had been sold to a yet-to-be-disclosed buyer, but Boeing spokeswoman Tiffany Pitts said at the time that the company was working with interested parties and identifying “suitable buyers.”
Boeing plans to scale down many of its facilities, including the one in Huntington Beach, by a total of 4.5 million square feet.
More than 2,000 jobs from the Huntington Beach facility are moving to other plants, including in Seal Beach, El Segundo and Long Beach. Some employees are being shifted to other buildings in Huntington Beach, Pitts said.