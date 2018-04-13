Bomb threat spurs search of Huntington Beach High School; nothing is found

Police searched Huntington Beach High School on Friday morning but found nothing suspicious after a man claimed he had placed explosives throughout the campus, authorities said.
A unidentified man called a school receptionist shortly before 8 a.m. to say he had placed pipe bombs around the campus at 1905 Main St., said Huntington Beach police Officer Angela Bennett.
Police searched the school several times but found nothing out of the ordinary, Bennett said. Students were ordered to stay where they were during the search, Bennett said.
The order was lifted by 9:45 a.m., though at least one officer will remain on campus the rest of the school day to "calm people's nerves," Bennett said.
A Huntington Beach Union High School District representative could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
