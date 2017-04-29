Art meets action sports at Costa Mesa's Action Arts in the Park

Skateboarders joined muralists, artists and dancers Saturday for Costa Mesa’s Action Arts in the Park event in TeWinkle Park.

The second annual gathering served to “highlight Costa Mesa’s vibrant arts scene in conjunction with the city’s edgy and ever-growing action sports scene,” city Recreation Manager Justin Martin said in a statement.

Visitors were treated to live music, food trucks, dance performances and interactive stations where they could try their hand at different art projects.

Children could hang 10 on a mechanical surfboard.

The goal, Martin said, is for the community “to enjoy an afternoon that is artistic, athletic, adventurous, energetic and family-oriented.”

Members of the city’s Cultural Arts Committee developed the idea for the event.

“Costa Mesa is such a fun, diverse, interesting place to live, and we wanted to put on a high-energy event that reflected some of the best elements of this city — the artists, the action sports and the opportunities for families to spend the day in the park,” committee Chairwoman Andrea Marr said in a statement.

