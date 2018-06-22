Chargers unveil schedule for second training camp in Costa Mesa

The Los Angeles Chargers will hold 14 public practices this summer during the NFL team’s second training camp in Costa Mesa.
Players will take the field at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex on July 28, with practices running periodically through Aug. 23, according to a schedule released Thursday.
All the public sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, though times are subject to change.
The Chargers also will hold an intrasquad scrimmage Aug. 4; the time has not been announced.
As they did during their inaugural Costa Mesa camp last year, the Chargers will host joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 22 and 23.
Camp visitors will be able to meet and get autographs from players and enter sweepstakes to win Chargers memorabilia or the grand prize: a pair of season tickets.
Food trucks, a merchandise tent and several interactive activities will be onsite as well.
There is no cost to attend training camp, and gates to the Jack Hammett complex will open an hour before each practice begins. Bleacher seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fans driving to camp can park at the nearby OC Fair & Event Center. Parking will cost $10.
There also will be a dedicated drop-off and pickup location near the sports complex for those using ride services such as Lyft and Uber.
Guests may bring their own water, food and soft drinks, but alcoholic beverages and smoking are prohibited. Personal cameras and cellphones are OK, but video cameras and telephoto lenses longer than 6 inches are not.
Other prohibited items include glass bottles or containers, weapons, noisemakers, flying discs, laser pointers and pets that are not service animals.
IF YOU GO
What: Los Angeles Chargers training camp practices
Where: Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex, 2750 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa
When: 10 a.m. to noon July 28-30, Aug. 2, 3, 6, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23 (additional scrimmage Aug. 4; time not yet determined)
Cost: Free for practices. Parking is $10 at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.
Information: chargers.com/camp