Mother and son suspected of DUI in crash in Costa Mesa

A mother and her son were arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and hitting a parked vehicle in Eastside Costa Mesa, police said.

Police received a call just before 2 a.m. from the 2600 block of Orange Avenue, said Sgt. Matt Selinske. A Ford F-150 pickup reportedly struck a parked SUV, which then hit a sedan, police said.

After gathering witness accounts, police arrested Debora Holbrook, 57, of Westminster and her son Theodore Holbrook, 29, also of Westminster, in connection with the incident.

According to Selinske, police believe Debora Holbrook was driving the Ford when it struck the SUV, then switched places with her son, who tried to drive the F-150 away but couldn’t because of the damage it sustained.

Both were arrested, Selinske said — Debora on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and Theodore on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

