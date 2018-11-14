Costa Mesa city manager has 'moved out of his office' and departure could be imminent, councilwoman says

It appears Tom Hatch’s tenure as Costa Mesa city manager may be fast approaching an end, and City Council members are expected to consider his fate Tuesday.
Just before a late-afternoon closed session in which the council is expected to discuss the issue, Councilwoman Katrina Foley said Hatch “moved out of his office and turned in his badge late Friday afternoon.”
Foley, whom voters chose as the city’s first directly elected mayor Nov. 6, said she was disappointed at such a development “on the heels of a historic election and a real positive change.”
Voters also swept a new council majority into power — meaning in new slate of bosses for Hatch.
Foley said in a text message shortly before 4 p.m. that, despite several requests, she and Councilman John Stephens “have been kept in the dark about the real purpose of our closed session agenda tonight.”
“More games and chaos at City Hall,” she added.
The closed session came before the council’s regular meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
Aside from Foley, council members and other city officials have declined to publicly address swirling rumors of Hatch’s possible departure. Hatch did not return calls seeking comment Monday and Tuesday.
Hatch, a Costa Mesa resident, called in sick Tuesday, according to city spokesman Tony Dodero. City Hall was closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
When Hatch took over as Costa Mesa’s head administrative employee in 2011, he became only the seventh city manager since the city incorporated in 1953. Previously he served as assistant city manager for more than four years under Allan Roeder.
Hatch also worked for the cities of El Monte and West Covina.
More details about Hatch’s future will follow as they become available.