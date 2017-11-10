Costa Mesa Planning Commission to review proposal for new Westside event center

Costa Mesa planning commissioners will review a proposal for a new Westside meeting and banquet facility when they meet Monday.

The venue, referred to as The Harper in planning documents, would be located at 1618 Ohms Way — within an existing one-story, 6,461-square-foot industrial building.

As envisioned, The Harper would be open for private events and parties, weddings, receptions, exhibitions and corporate gatherings.

The venue would be part of Hospitality Collaborative — a catering and event company founded by Steve Fortunato.

Along with reviewing the facility itself, commissioners will determine whether to grant a minor conditional use permit to allow the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption after 11 p.m.

Also in the commission’s purview is whether to approve a parking plan that entails tapping into shared spaces at 729 and 1626 Ohms Way and 1609 Pomona Ave., as well as the use of valet services at those sites and the 1618 Ohms property.

City staff recommends approval of the application. Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney