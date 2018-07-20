Church renovation proposal returns to Costa Mesa Planning Commission

Following a two-month delay, a proposal from St. Mary Armenian Church to revamp its Eastside Costa Mesa property will go back before the city Planning Commission Monday.
During the commission’s previous hearing in May, much of the discussion centered around how many people should be allowed to attend events in a new assembly hall that would be built on the church site, 148 22nd St., as part of the project.
City staff originally suggested setting the maximum occupancy of the proposed 8,618-square-foot structure at 198, a figure based on the expectation that two people, on average, would be in each vehicle arriving to attend events.
Church officials, however, said they felt that ratio was too low and asked for additional time to collect evidence to make their case that it should be higher.
After reviewing the additional information the church submitted, staff now recommends allowing the assembly hall — which could be used for events such as baptisms, cultural activities, funerals, fundraisers and weddings — to host up to 248 people at a time.
Along with the assembly hall, the project would add 1,374 square feet of classrooms and office space to St. Mary’s sanctuary and entails demolishing the 7,634-square-foot Zorayan building onsite and nearby residential structures on church-owned property at 118 and 126 E. 22nd St.
Also proposed are a new landscaped courtyard and plaza, parking lot improvements and exterior renovations to the sanctuary.
Animal adoption center proposed
Planning commissioners also are scheduled to review a request from Priceless Pet Rescue to open an animal adoption center in an existing 2,202-square-foot building at 1536 Newport Blvd.
Costa Mesa currently contracts with the nonprofit rescue organization to handle the city’s animal adoption services and recently extended that agreement through January.
As envisioned, the center would include dog kennels, cat condos, indoor play areas, adoption rooms and space to bathe and clean the animals.
Proposed hours of operation are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Though the facility would be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday, volunteers and staff would still care for the animals housed there.
Monday’s Planning Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.