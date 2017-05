Five bicycles with an estimated total value of $30,000 were stolen from a Costa Mesa cycling shop early Monday, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded at 4:18 a.m. to a burglary alarm at Two Wheels One Planet at 420 E. 17th St., said Sgt. Matt Selinske.

The shop’s two front doors had been pried open, and a thief made off with five bikes, Selinske said.

Officers searched the store and surrounding area but were unable to find any suspects.

