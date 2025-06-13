Huntington Beach High celebrates its 119th graduating class

Graduates jump for joy and cheer for their fellow graduates during Wednesday’s Huntington Beach High School Commencement Ceremony at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field.

Jessica Flores was a dedicated member of the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts, multi-sport scholar athlete and more.

But more than individual accomplishments, the Huntington Beach High Class of 2025 graduate recognized the power of the Oilers family in more tangible ways.

Huntington Beach High School graduates pose for a picture before receiving their diploma at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“I’ve come to realize that everyone has their own story,” Flores said Wednesday during her student speech at the Huntington Beach High commencement ceremony. “We all go through hardships and successes. I personally lost someone very important to me one year ago, my dad, and it was by the love from teachers and friends on this campus and God who helped carry me through it.”

Jessica Flores and Kai Wong were the class speakers during the Huntington Beach High School commencement ceremony on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach celebrated its graduating seniors during the ceremony at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field, with 686 seniors turning their tassels as part of the school’s 119th graduating class.

Huntington Beach High School graduates wave to their family and friends as they enter ‘Cap’ Sheue Field on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Flores gave her senior speech as a duet with Kai Wong. Another talented senior, Laurel Brookhyser, sang the national anthem. Earlier this year, Brookhyser was named Miss Fountain Valley Teen.

A Huntington Beach High School graduate hugs a teacher after receiving her diploma on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach ASB President Emma Trepina served as the master of ceremonies. Four members of the APA Music, Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program — Storm Anderson, Owen Mitchell, Jake Young and Talan Carthey — entertained their fellow graduates and the crowd with a rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Huntington Beach Principal Brenna Orr echoed Flores’ thoughts about relying on each other for strength, presenting the class for graduation to be accepted by district Board of Trustees member Duane Dishno.

Graduates throw their caps into the air at the end of the Huntington Beach High School commencement ceremony on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

— Daily Pilot Staff