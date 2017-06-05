Suspect in burglary at tented home is arrested after resident gets security notification on cellphone

A 34-year-old man was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of breaking into a Costa Mesa home that was tented to be fumigated for termites, police said.

The resident called police at about 3 a.m. after receiving a cellphone alert from his security system that someone was in his home in the 3100 block of Cork Lane.

The resident told police he confirmed the burglary after reviewing security footage on his phone that was captured by a camera inside the house.

When officers arrived at the home, a suspect fled through several backyards before police took him into custody, authorities said.

Brandon Ellison of Inglewood was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, according to police.

