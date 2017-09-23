Cruisin’ for a Cure showcases cars and prostate cancer research

A display of thousands of cars at the OC Fair & Event Center helped rev up support for prostate cancer research Saturday.

The 18th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure car show boasted more than 3,500 vehicles either parked or tooling around the Costa Mesa fairgrounds.

Along with admiring the cars, visitors could listen to live music and browse the offerings of more than 200 exhibitors and vendors.

Debbie Baker launched the nonprofit Cruisin’ for a Cure in 1999 after her husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Guys need to take care of their bodies the way they do with their hot rods,” Baker said in an interview this month. “Come on, guys, it could be your life, your dad, brother or uncle.”

During Saturday’s event, free prostate cancer screenings were offered at an onsite medical clinic.

Proceeds from the Cruisin’ for a Cure show go to prostate cancer research, according to organizers.

For more information, visit cruisinforacure.com.

