Rap video gets the marketing party started for $45-million Balboa Peninsula mansion

The house, expensive even by Newport standards, hit the market Monday with a $45-million list price and a marketing video that goes beyond the usual walk-through and aerial footage. Tim Smith of the Smith Group, a specialist in coastal Orange County luxury properties, connected with professional filmmakers, a cast of social media personalities and the artists behind the viral 2010 party anthem “Teach Me How to Dougie” to create a takeoff called “Teach Me How to Duffy,” which aims to show potential buyers the lifestyle that awaits in the newly built, never-lived-in Balboa Peninsula mansion.