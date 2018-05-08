4.5 earthquake in Cabazon shakes Orange County

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 recorded in Cabazon rattled cities in Orange County early Tuesday.
The temblor hit at 4:49 a.m. and was centered about 7 miles north of Cabazon in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was followed by several aftershocks.
There were no immediate reports of significant injuries or damage.
Seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter that the temblor occurred in a "complex part" of the San Andreas fault under the San Bernardino Mountains and was not far from the epicenter of a 1986 quake that measured 5.9 magnitude.
This marks the second time in little more than a month that the region has been hit by a small quake felt over a large area.
On April 5, a magnitude-5.3 earthquake centered in the Channel Islands off Santa Barbara County rattled nerves.
The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report
