Researchers in Newport optimistic that eelgrass can reduce carbon and acidity in seawater

Researchers from UC Davis and UC Santa Cruz, with help from Costa Mesa-based environmental organization Orange County Coastkeeper, have been studying the pH and oxygen levels, temperature and salinity inside and outside eelgrass beds along the California coast, including in Upper Newport Bay. By using sensors, they’re getting preliminary answers to the question of whether eelgrass — an underwater plant with quarter-inch-wide leaves that can grow up to 3 feet long — can remove carbon from seawater and help maintain healthy water chemistry.