A Costa Mesa man died Saturday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Costa Mesa, police said Monday.

Costa Mesa Police Spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said the driver was identified as James Johnathan Wolf, 27.

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department personnel responded to a report of the crash involving the truck and a Honda Civic at about 2:35 a.m. at Fairview Road and South Coast Drive.

Police said Wolf was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

