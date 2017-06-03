Concours d' Elegance shows off classic cars in Huntington Beach

Hot rods and custom rides took to Huntington Beach’s Central Park on Saturday for the 32nd annual Concours d’ Elegance classic car and motorcycle show.

The two-day event ends Sunday with premium and classic brands including Lincoln, Bentley, Ferrari, Packard, Studebaker, Ducati and Nimbus on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. behind the Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave.

The event also includes Hot Wheels racing for kids, free ice cream, face painting, balloon art, food vendors and operating model trains.

Admission is $10 (free for children 16 and younger accompanied by an adult).

For more information, visit hbconcours.org.