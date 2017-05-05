Huntington freeway overpass: A crime-attracting blight or students' necessary path to school?

A 405 Freeway overpass has sparked conflict in a Huntington Beach neighborhood, with some residents saying it attracts crimes like vandalism and illegal campsites.

But the city, the Orange County Transportation Authority and the Ocean View School District contend the overpass provides a much needed pathway to campus for children who attend the nearby Vista View Middle School.

The overpass, built decades ago, spans the freeway along Heil Avenue. It will be taken down and rebuilt as part of the 405 Widening Project, a $1.9-billion effort to improve traffic on the often congested freeway.

Jennifer Cary, who lives next to the overpass on Landau Lane, said it is a visual blight in the neighborhood and attracts nuisance crimes.

Cary said she also doesn’t like that homeless people and teens suspected of smoking marijuana gather under the alcoves of the overpass.

As part of a preliminary schedule that is subject to change, construction of the new overpass is expected to start between 2019 and 2020, OCTA spokesman Joel Zlotnik said. He said the project will cost about $4 million.

Cary said she formed a petition to prevent rebuilding the road and about 60 residents of her neighborhood have signed on.

A copy of the petition was unavailable.

Cary also said she sent the petition to the city and the OCTA but officials from both said they hadn’t received a copy as of Thursday.

A few neighborhood residents confirmed that they signed a paper petition.

“We don’t want it,” said petition signer Jim Moore, also expressing concern about the presence of homeless people and trash.

Resident Eric Oee said he signed the petition because the overpass attracts unwanted skateboarders.

But the city of Huntington Beach and Ocean View School District think the overpass needs to be reconstructed so kids from the freeway’s southwest side can cross on their way to Vista View.

The city of Westminster, with homes on the southwest portion, also supports the reconstruction.

“After reviewing the public notification process followed and the need for pedestrian connectivity between the neighborhoods to include assisting the youth to have safe access to schools, the city is supportive of the rebuilding of the pedestrian overcrossing,” said Huntington Beach Asst. City Manager Ken Domer.

In a letter sent to Cary, Domer said the rebuilt overpass will improve upon the current one, eliminating the alcoves and “other hiding spots” that she says attract some of the nuisance issues.

This overview shows where the rebuilt overpass will go and where the current one sits. Courtesy of city of Huntington Beach This overview shows where the rebuilt overpass will go and where the current one sits. This overview shows where the rebuilt overpass will go and where the current one sits. (Courtesy of city of Huntington Beach)

The letter also says eradicating the overpass would cause a longer walk to school for children attending Vista View. It would increase from a half mile to 1.6 miles, adding more than 20 minutes to the walk.

The school district also confirmed that children regularly use the overpass so they support it, the letter says.

“This isn’t an issue of cost, this is about providing a way for Ocean View School District students to get to school without going more than a mile out of their way,” Zlotnik said.

Several people have voiced support for the overpass on the Nextdoor.com community website.

One user said the walkway has been used by his family and they enjoy it “not only for its convenience but also for its uniqueness and now nostalgia.”

“It’s good for kids to walk, it’s healthy for them, not to mention healthy for our environment and the congestion of our roadways,” another said. “I walked to school on this pedestrian walkway and use it still. I’m happy to see things updated, but not eliminated.”

benjamin.brazil@latimes.com

Twitter:@benbrazilpilot