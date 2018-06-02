DAILY PILOT

Small plane makes emergency landing on Huntington Beach street

Jun 01, 2018 | 5:55 PM
A plane described as a small personal aircraft made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in the area of Newland Street and Hamilton Avenue, police said. (Daily Pilot)

A small plane made an emergency landing Friday in Huntington Beach, according to police.

Officers arrived in the area of Newland Street and Hamilton Avenue less than two minutes after receiving a report of the incident at 4:55 p.m., Officer Angela Bennett said. There were no injuries, she said.

Bennett described the plane as a small personal aircraft, though she didn’t know the specific type.

A mechanical issue appeared to be the cause of the emergency landing, Bennett said. The pilot notified the Federal Aviation Administration, she added.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed.

