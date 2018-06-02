Small plane makes emergency landing on Huntington Beach street

A small plane made an emergency landing Friday in Huntington Beach, according to police.
Officers arrived in the area of Newland Street and Hamilton Avenue less than two minutes after receiving a report of the incident at 4:55 p.m., Officer Angela Bennett said. There were no injuries, she said.
Bennett described the plane as a small personal aircraft, though she didn’t know the specific type.
A mechanical issue appeared to be the cause of the emergency landing, Bennett said. The pilot notified the Federal Aviation Administration, she added.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed.