H.B. commission talks parking and traffic at study session on proposed 3-story, 12-suite hotel

Huntington Beach planning commissioners learned more Tuesday about a proposal to develop a three-story, 12-suite boutique hotel along Pacific Coast Highway whose approval by the city zoning administrator was appealed by a commissioner concerned about parking.
The session enabled commissioners to ask technical questions and direct planning staff to conduct more research in time for a public hearing slated for May 8.
The project, planned for 17145 Pacific Coast Hwy., would require demolition of an onsite car wash that stopped operating in 2015.
The proposal includes 1,800 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, with the hotel units on the second and third floors. The luxury units would have three or four bedrooms and private kitchens and balconies.
The second floor would include guest amenities such as a pool and fitness center.
The units would be available for rent on a weekly basis, though daily rentals could be accommodated.
The project also proposes 32 parking spaces, 12 which are compact, on the ground level, accessible from Pacific Coast Highway and Pacific Avenue.
Because the site is in the non-certified Sunset Beach Specific Plan, Jane James, interim director of community development, said the development standards are different than other parts of the city. The project would require California Coastal Commission approval for a coastal development permit to move forward, James said.
The plan, which the zoning administrator approved March 7, was appealed a week later by the Planning Commission's vice chairman, Pat Garcia.
Commissioner Michael Grant asked Garcia on Tuesday to explain why he appealed.
Garcia said he was concerned about parking and setback issues. Before he could elaborate, city staff reminded commissioners that they were there only to ask questions, not to deliberate or debate.
Parking and traffic were recurring topics of discussion. Several commissioners asked staff to provide more in-depth information for the public hearing.
Project planner Lindsay Ortega said that based on the specific plan, two parking spaces per unit are required to accommodate guests.
Commissioner Dan Kalmick expressed concern with a proposal by Los Angeles-based applicant Cliff Neiman to create a mobile app that would enable guests to access certain amenities and suites during slower times when hotel staff is not onsite.
Kalmick asked whether the city would have any control in helping to maintain the property when hotel staff isn't present. He also questioned how guests would handle an emergency.
Garcia voiced similar concerns, adding that without "onsite supervision for eight months out of the year, who is going to see what's going on? That's troubling to me."
Neiman tried to ease commissioners' concerns during a public comment period at the end of the study session.
He said the hotel would cater to families typically traveling in one vehicle from places such as Arizona or San Bernardino for a beach getaway.
Full-time staff would be present from Memorial Day through Labor Day, he said, though he added he wouldn't rule out more if necessary. He said the hotel would hire security.
"In terms of management, we think we're going to nail it and I think it's going to be a great project," Neiman said.
Twitter: @vegapriscella