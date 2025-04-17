52nd Newport Beach International Boat Show pairs yachting lifestyle with family fun and VIP experiences

Boats competing in the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race outside the Balboa Pier from Newport Beach. Vessels like these and many more will be on display at the Newport Beach International Boat Show beginning Thursday, May 1.

Window shoppers, families and boating enthusiasts are invited to see more than 200 vessels and 150 exhibitors showing off the latest and greatest gear and accessories at the 52nd Newport Beach International Boat Show beginning Thursday, May 1.

The event takes place at the Lido Marina Village, and organizers expect as many as 20,000 attendees over the course of the four-day show. A fleet of some of the finest boats money can buy will be on display alongside live music and elite culinary experiences.

“The show is for everyone,” said Hany Ghabour, co-founder of the event’s organizer, Revel Republic. “We cater and create different elevated experiences for the family to be able to enjoy their entire day at the show, which is one of the bigger differences from what it was in the past.”

Advertisement

Boats ranging from 30 to 191 feet in length will be featured. Yacht dealers Alexander Marine, Sun Country Marine Group, Silver Seas, Denison Yachting and SeaNet will host some of the most prominent exhibits at this year’s show, Ghabour said.

General admission is $30 each day, or $80 for a weekend pass. That includes access to the Mercury Racing Garden, a pop-up space where visitors can find snacks, beers and a soft turf play area for kids.

“Last year it was so amazing to walk out of the show and see kids running around with bubbles everywhere,” Ghabour said.

Opening day features a VIP party on the Lido Deck of the Marina Village, with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Nobu as well as live music. Tickets for that cost $145, and include access to the boat show that day. Additional VIP packages programmed throughout the show will also include fine dining and entertainment; organizers were holding the details of those offerings close to the vest ahead of the event.

“We want it to be a surprise to make the experience that much more special,” Ghabour said. “I think they’ll find more value than they expect.”

This is the third year Revel Republic has hosted the boat show. Ghabour said support from city of Newport Beach, especially its harbor department, has been integral to hosting one of the largest boating lifestyle events in the U.S.

“The city of Newport Beach has been nothing but amazing to us,” he said.”