Huntington Beach police seek identity of suspect in theft from car

Police are seeking help to identify a man suspected of stealing from a parked car in Huntington Beach.

Courtesy Huntington Beach Police Department

Police are seeking help to identify this man, seen in a security surveillance photo, who is suspected of stealing from a parked car in Huntington Beach.

