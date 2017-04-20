Huntington Beach police seek identity of suspect in theft from car

Huntington Beach police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing items from a parked vehicle.
Security cameras in the Guardian Center parking structure at 17011 Beach Blvd. captured photos of the man just before 4 p.m. April 11 rummaging through a vehicle and making off with several items, police said.
Police described the man as about 5 feet 8 with short dark hair. He was wearing a black polo shirt with the number 3 on the left shoulder, khaki pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 960-8811.
