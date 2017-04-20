Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Huntington Beach police seek identity of suspect in theft from car

Hannah Fry
Contact Reporter

Huntington Beach police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing items from a parked vehicle.

Security cameras in the Guardian Center parking structure at 17011 Beach Blvd. captured photos of the man just before 4 p.m. April 11 rummaging through a vehicle and making off with several items, police said.

Police described the man as about 5 feet 8 with short dark hair. He was wearing a black polo shirt with the number 3 on the left shoulder, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 960-8811.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN

Copyright © 2017, Daily Pilot
75°