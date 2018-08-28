Gray whale takes a swim near Huntington Beach Pier

Huntington Beach residents shared their excitement and photos on social media Monday morning after watching a gray whale swim near the pier.
Huntington Beach Marine Safety Officer Matt Karl said he learned of the whale sighting through a photo a friend showed him on Instagram. Karl estimated the whale was about 25 feet long.
"We see a few during migratory times," Karl said. “It’s not super uncommon, but it’s a treat every time it happens.”
Gray whales are often seen before winter as they migrate south toward Mexico. They typically return to Alaska in February and March.