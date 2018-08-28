DAILY PILOT

Gray whale takes a swim near Huntington Beach Pier

By
Aug 27, 2018 | 6:35 PM
A gray whale is pictured near the shore in Huntington Beach on Monday morning. (Courtesy of Linda Rodgers)

Huntington Beach residents shared their excitement and photos on social media Monday morning after watching a gray whale swim near the pier.

Huntington Beach Marine Safety Officer Matt Karl said he learned of the whale sighting through a photo a friend showed him on Instagram. Karl estimated the whale was about 25 feet long.

"We see a few during migratory times," Karl said. “It’s not super uncommon, but it’s a treat every time it happens.”

Gray whales are often seen before winter as they migrate south toward Mexico. They typically return to Alaska in February and March.

