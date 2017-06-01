1,300 students pick up trash at Huntington State Beach for Kids Ocean Day

About 1,300 students gathered at Huntington State Beach on Thursday morning to pick up trash as part of the annual Kids Ocean Day.

After the cleanup, the children lined up on the sand to form an image of children and sea life with the message “Come together.”

The event was presented by Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental group based in Costa Mesa.

“When these kids experience the beauty of our coast and realize their role in protecting it, they become environmental champions for life,” Dyana Peña, Coastkeeper’s educational director, said in a statement. “We chose the message ‘Come together’ because together is the only way we are going to ensure a future for our environment.”