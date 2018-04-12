Man killed, 3 people injured in Huntington Beach crash

A man was killed and three people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Huntington Beach, police said.
Huntington Beach police responded at 7:35 p.m. to a collision involving a Porsche 911 and a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Main Street.
A 46-year-old man who was driving the Porsche was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he died of his injuries, police said. His name was not released.
A 20-year-old man who was driving the Mustang was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, along with his two passengers, police said.
Police said the crash occurred when the Mustang made a northbound turn onto Main from Yorktown as the Porsche was traveling west on Yorktown.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Huntington Beach police accident investigators at (714) 536-5670 or (714) 536-5666.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN