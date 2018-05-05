Newport Beach may make 'commitment' to not violate open meetings law in city manager transition

"The council majority … and the City Attorney Aaron Harp seem confused about what they are doing," she said. "Their words about an early retirement of Mr. Kiff certainly contradict with the $200,000 severance package being paid to him. Their Brown Act cease and desist is also contradictory — they agree to no longer violate the Brown Act, but claim they didn't do it. An honest person will stand up and do the right thing, even if it is not the easiest path. If they did nothing wrong, that is what they should say, future litigation be damned. Of course, any rational person can see that the Brown Act was violated with these secret negotiations, which excluded three members of the City Council yet included the city attorney, whose job it is to protect the city and limit litigation."