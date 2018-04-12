Newport councilwoman rips 2 colleagues, claiming ‘ambush’ to force out city manager

Under the contract amendment approved Tuesday, the city will pay more than $100,000 upon Kiff's resignation. That includes $84,000, which is what Kiff would have earned in salary in September through December, a one-time deferred compensation contribution of $20,000, and up to $5,000 toward attorney fees Kiff incurred while having a lawyer help prepare the agreement. The amendment also says Kiff would be entitled to any unused administrative leave pay for the year, which tops out at 80 hours.