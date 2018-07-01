DAILY PILOT

Laguna crowd joins ‘Families Belong Together’ protests

By
Jun 30, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Demonstrators gather to protest the latest Trump administration immigration policies at Main Beach in Laguna Beach on Saturday. (Photo by Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

A large crowd of demonstrators in Laguna Beach joined hundreds of thousands nationwide on Saturday in protesting the separation of undocumented immigrant families.

The “Families Belong Together” marches came two months after the Trump administration adopted a “zero tolerance” policy toward illegal immigration, resulting in thousands of children being separated from parents held in detention.

President Trump signed an executive order June 20 aimed at ending family separations, but protesters demanded that separated families be reunited immediately and that family detentions be ended.

