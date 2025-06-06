It’s anchors aweigh for the Newport Harbor Sailors’ Class of 2025

The Class of 2025 from Newport Harbor High School was 525-strong.

As proud families and educators watched on, some 525 graduates were feted Thursday during the annual Newport Harbor High School commencement exercises held on Davidson Field.

Students rejoice at the close of the Newport Harbor High graduation ceremony Thursday at Davidson Field. (Courtesy of NMUSD)

“This year will forever be my favorite class because my son and daughter are graduating from Newport Harbor High School. Class of 2025!” Principal Sean Boulton stated ahead of the ceremony.

A new graduate displays his diploma with pride during Thursday’s commencement held at Davidson Field. (Courtesy of NMUSD)

Student speakers Stella Boulton and Brian Torres shared their thoughts on the experiences of the Class of 2025 and Scott Tarnow served as the faculty speaker.

A member of the Class of 2025 from Newport Harbor High School is all smiles as she holds her diploma. (Courtesy of NMUSD)

Forty-five percent of the graduating Sailors are matriculating to four-year universities, 37% have set their sights on two-year colleges, 6% are looking forward to attending trade schools to hone their skills and 3% are joining the military.

Davidson Field was the venue for the annual Newport Harbor High School commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Courtesy of NMUSD)

According to school officials, a total of more than $690,00 worth of scholarships were awarded to this year’s class. Among the high-achieving graduating seniors were four Angels College Scholars bestowed with full-ride scholarships; the Isidore and Penny Myers Scholarship distributed $50,000; Six students earned a total of $55,000 in awards from the Balboa Bay Club and Save Our Youth (SOY) presented a total of $48,000 in scholarships to 18 members of the class.

