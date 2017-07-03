Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Laguna Beach; no injuries reported

A report of a stolen vehicle led to an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening in Laguna Beach, but no injuries were reported.

The shooting happened in the area of Thalia Street and Coast Highway at 4:51 p.m. after officers were made aware of a stolen vehicle, the Laguna Beach Police Department said in a tweet. The vehicle was quickly located and a “high risk car stop” was initiated, leading to an officer-involved shooting, police said.

Police tweeted that a suspect was in custody.

Further details of the shooting were not immediately released.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

The southbound side of Coast Highway was closed for a few hours, but reopened about 8 p.m.

No other information was released.