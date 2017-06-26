Laguna Beach police arrest stalking suspect

Laguna Beach police last week arrested a Laguna Beach man on suspicion of stalking, criminal threats and burglary, according to a news release.

Gregory Murray, 28, was arrested Friday at his residence, police said.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Police Department Gregory Murray, 28, was arrested on suspicion of stalking, criminal threats and burglary and reportedly sent more than 150 harassing emails after a dating relationship ended, police said. Gregory Murray, 28, was arrested on suspicion of stalking, criminal threats and burglary and reportedly sent more than 150 harassing emails after a dating relationship ended, police said. (Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Police Department)

Officers responded to a Laguna Beach residence on June 8 after an occupant awoke to find a man in her room, the release said. Police said Murray and the 24-year-old woman dated for three months in 2015.

After the dating relationship ended, Murray reportedly sent more than 150 harassing emails, as well as threatening text and social media messages, to the woman and her family members as of March 2017, police said.

Murray is being held on $50,000 bail at Orange County Jail, the release said.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce