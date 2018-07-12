Newport-Mesa names Leona Olson assistant superintendent of HR

The Newport-Mesa school board on Tuesday appointed Leona Olson as assistant superintendent of human resources, following nine months of her filling in for her retired predecessor.
During her three-year contract, Olson will receive a $234,289 annual salary, a $650 monthly transportation allowance and a $100 monthly communications stipend, according to the employment agreement.
“Ms. Olson is a remarkable professional, with incredible work ethic, who excels at building and maintaining positive relations throughout our district,” Supt. Fred Navarro said.
Since 2015, Olson has served as Newport-Mesa’s director of certificated personnel and took over the top human resources job when Luis Camarena retired in November 2017.
Olson has worked in education for 32 years, previously serving the Capistrano Unified, Ocean View School and Paramount Unified school districts. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alberta and her master’s from the University of La Verne.
Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to the Daily Pilot.