Laguna Beach's Chuck Martin, prominent O.C. businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80

Charles “Chuck” Martin, a prominent Orange County businessman and philanthropist, died Tuesday morning at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach of complications related to liver cancer. He was 80.

The Laguna Beach resident served on the boards of dozens of companies and was known for his philanthropic efforts supporting local institutions such as UC Irvine, Chapman University and the Orange County Museum of Art.

“I think the most amazing thing about Chuck was, even for all of his success in business and finance, he’s continued to be the most humble, down-to-earth man I’ve ever met,” said longtime friend Mike Cancelleri.

Cancelleri met Martin about 20 years ago when Cancelleri was attending Chapman University in Orange working on his undergraduate degree. After graduation, Martin invited Cancelleri to work with him and the two remained close. Cancelleri describes Martin as a second father to him.

“All he ever cared about was the impact on others and how he could contribute in a bigger way to everything he was involved with,” Cancelleri said. “He was an inspiring person.”

Martin grew up in poverty in a small town in Ohio. He became the first person in his family to attend college, worked his way through Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in engineering physics. He had five majors: physics, mathematics, chemistry, electrical engineering and business, according to a biography that accompanied his most recent book, “Orange County, Inc.: The Evolution of an Economic Powerhouse.”

After graduating, Martin went to work at Hughes Aircraft Co.’s defense electronics facility in Fullerton.

After leaving Hughes, he launched a successful career as an entrepreneur and investor. He founded venture capital firm Enterprise Partners in 1984. He also co-founded Westar Capital, an investment firm, along with George Argyros.

In 2005, he founded an investment management firm called Mont Pelerin Capital.

Martin was a longtime trustee at UC Irvine and Chapman University. He served as chairman of the board for the Graduate School of Management at UCI from 2000 to 2005. He also created and sponsored the Polaris Investment Competition for students to receive funds to obtain MBA degrees, awarding 115 scholarships between 2004 and 2014.

Martin and his wife, Twyla, donated $2 million in 2005 to Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.

Martin also was a passionate advocate for the arts. He served as the founding board chairman of the Orange County Museum of Art in Newport Beach from 1996 to 2000. Martin and his wife also established the Martin Foundation and Charitable Trust for the Orange County Endowment for Intellectual Advancement, which supports higher education and the arts.

“Chuck Martin … has spent decades ensuring Orange County residents and visitors have access to the arts through his personal support and advocacy,” OCMA Director and Chief Executive Todd Smith said in a statement. “We will forever be grateful for his passion and dedication, and our thoughts are with Twyla Martin and their extended family.”

