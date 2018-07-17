Ex-OCC student accused of carving swastika and racial slur into campus security vehicles pleads guilty to vandalism and other charges

Robert Bouton McDougal, 22, of Costa Mesa pleaded guilty Thursday as part of a plea bargain to one count of felony vandalism. He also pleaded guilty to eight misdemeanors, including three counts of resisting a peace officer, two counts of disobeying a court order, one count of vandalism, one count of providing false information to a police officer and one count of remaining on campus without consent, according to Orange County Superior Court records.